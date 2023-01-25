Q4 2022 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Netcompany Q4 and Annual Report for 2022. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. I will now hand it over to CEO, Andre Rogaczewski. Please begin.



Andre Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Co-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany's results for Q4 and the full year of 2022. My name is Andre Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.



And before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through. Could we please have Slide #2, please? I will pause for 30 seconds here, and let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures.



And with that, can we please go to Slide #3, please. The topic of today's presentation is our performance with focus on the presentation of the financial performance in Q4 and with summary comments for the full year also. I will walk you through the business highlights