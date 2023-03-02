Netcompany Group A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Bo Rygaard - Netcompany Group A/S-Independent Chairman of the Board



On behalf of the Board of Directors, and executive management, I'm very pleased to welcome you to this Annual General Meeting 2023 of Netcompany Group. And I would like to thank our shareholders for your attendance and not least support of the company. Today, the Board of Directors is represented by myself as a Chairman and executive management by our CEO, Andre Rogaczewski; and our CFO, Thomas Johansen.



2022 has been an exciting year. And despite all the challenges we have seen, we have managed to deliver results in line with the original guidance set out in January 2022, realizing revenue growth of 52.7% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%. A significant part of the revenue growth was related to our acquisition of Netcompany-Intrasoft back in 2021, which accounted for 37.8% of the growth leaving organic revenue growth at 14.9% for the year. And we have been very pleased with the performance of the acquisition of Intrasoft.



We're also excited to see the commitment of our new colleagues