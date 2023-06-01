Netcompany Group A/S Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the company's Capital Markets Day 2023. My name is Frederikke, and I'm Head of Investor Relations here in Netcompany. I've been here for exactly a month today. So it was about time I got to host CMD. We are around 60 participants -- external participants gathered here today and the number of net heads. Additionally, we have participants listening in online, who will also be able to ask questions in the Q&A module.



We have reserved the end of each presentation for Q&A's. So please do not miss the opportunity to ask questions directly to some of our sharpest minds here in Netcompany and not just Thomas and Andre for once. And when that is said, I will just make sure that we're not going to discuss current trading today, for those of you interested in that.



You can see the agenda behind me. And it is also available in the slide deck, you can find online. We have made some minor changes to the agenda. So we'll start with the country updates today. To make sure it's suited to everyone's calendar. And what we're going to start with is