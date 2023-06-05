Q1 2023 Fusion Fuel Green PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Ben Schwarz - Fusion Fuel Green PLC - IR



Hello everyone, and welcome to Fusion Fuel Green's first-quarter 2023 investor update. My name is Ben Schwarz, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Fusion Fuel.



I would first like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the company's expectations or predictions of financial and business performance which are based on numerous assumptions about sales, margins, competitive factors, industry performance, and other factors which can't be predicted. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and they are not guarantees of performance. I encourage you all to read the disclaimer slide in the investor presentation for discussion of the risks that may affect our business or may cause our assumptions to prove incorrect. The company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revised any forward-looking statements whether as result of new information for future events or otherwise, except as required by law.