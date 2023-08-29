Q2 2023 Unifiedpost Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Sarah Heuninck - Unifiedpost Group SA - IR Manager



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Unifiedpost Group Half Year 2023 Financial Results Analyst and Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand over the conference over to your speaker today, Hans Leybaert. Please go ahead.



Hans A. Leybaert - Unifiedpost Group SA - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everybody. Welcome on our update call for semester 1 results of 2023. As an intro, I will give you some thoughts about our evolution of the business and the things that happen in activities that happen in our market. First of all, not surprisingly, Unifiedpost has announced that cash flow breakeven is the main target for 2023. And of course, our business execution was absolutely focused on that level. So in this half year, we took the necessary measures to realize this goal. Complementary to this, we needed to prepare ourselves for this rapidly changing world where digitization becomes a fact, becomes mandatory. And we