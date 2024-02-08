Q2 2024 Research Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Research Solutions, Inc. second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Beisler, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John Beisler - Three Part Advisors, LLC - Investor Relations



Thank you, Betsy, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the Research Solutions, second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. On the call today are Roy W. Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Nurthen, Chief Financial Officer.



After the market closed this afternoon, the company issued a press release announcing its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This release is available on the company's website, researchsolutions.com.



Before Roy and Bill begin their prepared remarks, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially