Q3 2019 SECTRA AB Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Sectra Q3 report 2018. Today, I am pleased to report CEO TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander and CFO Mats FranzÃ©n.



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Okay, welcome to our quarter 3 presentation.



As you see it on the title slide, we are growing. And we are very happy that we, yet 1 more year, won the happiest customer in the U.S. award in our main business.



Next slide. We will begin with the highlights from Q3.



Next slide. We have met all the financial targets for the group. And they are, in the order of priority, equity-to-assets ratio, which is our kind of stability measure, should be above 30%. We are at 48.7%. And second highest priority is to have a reasonable margin with a high-teen factor, should be above 15%. We are at 17.2%. And the third, growth -- and our main goal but it should come in the third priority is growth in EBIT