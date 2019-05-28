May 28, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Sectra's Year-End Report Presentation. Today's moderator is Kristofer Liljeberg from Carnegie, and he will be up here for the Q&A section.
But now I would like to introduce to you today's first speaker, CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander.
TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
All right. Thank you very much. So we came out of the year in a very good fashion. The people from Sectra who are here and will be available for questions after if you have anything to ask is Helena Pettersson, Investor Relations; Marie EkstrÃ¶m TrÃ¤gÃ¥rdh, President of our largest and most profitable by far business area, Imaging IT Solutions; Mats FranzÃ©n, CFO; and myself, CEO.
Highlights from Q4 this year. Our financial targets are fulfilled and they are prioritized. We have kept them for now 6 years. The #1 target is stability. And the main reason with that, the priority one on that target is that because we act in areas
Q4 2019 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript
May 28, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...