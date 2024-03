Q1 2020 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Sectra Q1 Report 2019/2020. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Torbjörn Kronander; and CFO, Mats Franzén.



Torbjörn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



All right. This is Torbjörn Kronander.



Mats Franzén - Sectra AB(publ)-CFO



And this is Mats Franzén.



Torbjörn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Welcome to the Q1 report of Sectra fiscal year 2019/'20. So the title of the speech is successful initiatives in the U.S., now Sectra's largest market. We are very pleased that the U.S. is now the largest market because that has been our goal for the last 3 -- about 2 or 3 years.



Next slide, highlights from Q1, next slide. It says all financial targets for the