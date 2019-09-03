Sep 03, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Sectra Q1 Report 2019/2020. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander; and CFO, Mats FranzÃ©n. (Operator Instructions)
Speakers, please begin.
TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
All right. This is TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander.
Mats FranzÃ©n - Sectra AB(publ)-CFO
And this is Mats FranzÃ©n.
TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Welcome to the Q1 report of Sectra fiscal year 2019/'20. So the title of the speech is successful initiatives in the U.S., now Sectra's largest market. We are very pleased that the U.S. is now the largest market because that has been our goal for the last 3 -- about 2 or 3 years.
Next slide, highlights from Q1, next slide. It says all financial targets for the
Q1 2020 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 03, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...