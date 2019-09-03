Q1 2020 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Sectra Q1 Report 2019/2020. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander; and CFO, Mats FranzÃ©n. (Operator Instructions)



Speakers, please begin.



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



All right. This is TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander.



Mats FranzÃ©n - Sectra AB(publ)-CFO



And this is Mats FranzÃ©n.



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Welcome to the Q1 report of Sectra fiscal year 2019/'20. So the title of the speech is successful initiatives in the U.S., now Sectra's largest market. We are very pleased that the U.S. is now the largest market because that has been our goal for the last 3 -- about 2 or 3 years.



Next slide, highlights from Q1, next slide. It says all financial targets for the