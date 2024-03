Q3 2020 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Torbjörn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



All right. And good morning. This is Torbjörn Kronander and Mats Franzén from Sectra.



Let's start with the first slide. We are growing with happy customers. And we are especially proud of despite -- we had a financially good quarter, but we are especially proud of, for the seventh year in a row, to have the most happy customers in the United States.



Next slide, highlights and trends.



Next slide, with the strongest Q3 we have had ever. We have go-lives at several health care customers pushing earnings trend in the right direction, which means up. And historically -- but please note that we -- historically, we have very large variation between quarters. So I mean you should never exaggerate a very low