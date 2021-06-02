Q4 2021 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q4 report. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander; and CFO, Mats FranzÃ©n. Please begin the meeting.



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



All right. Welcome to our year-end report. This is TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander, and I have with me, Mats FranzÃ©n, and we will go through the report.



I will say next slide when we'll change slide, so we go for the second slide now, the value we create for customers. Sectra is doing business in Imaging IT, where we do large installation -- large IT systems installation, taking care of the images of hospitals and health care providers, to some extent also veterinarian clinics, but that is a small part of the business. But mainly the human medical care and we take care of the images in hospitals. We started with radiology. We're increasingly do other images as well, creating a sense on image repository in management system for hospitals.



And then we