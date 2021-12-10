Q2 2022 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Helena Pettersson - Sectra AB(publ)-Chief IR Officer



Welcome to Sectra's financial report presentation with CEO, Torbjorn Kronander; and CFO, Mats Franzen. My name is Helena Pettersson and I will be the moderator of the Q&A session after management presentation.



And with that, I leave the word to Torbjorn Kronander.



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



All right. Welcome to our presentation of first half year. It's myself, Torbjorn Kronander, CEO; and Mats Franzen, our CFO, who sits here to the right of me. And then we'll go into the presentation, 6-month interim report. Agenda today is Q2 highlights that will be done by me, financial development done by