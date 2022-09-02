Q1 2023 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Helena Pettersson - Sectra AB(publ)-Chief IR Officer



Welcome to Sectra's Financial Report Presentation with CEO, Torbjorn Kronander; and CFO, Jessica Holmquist. My name is Helena Pettersson, Investor Relations Officer, and I will be moderator of the Q&A session that will be held after their presentations. The chat function is open from start, so please write your questions during the presentation.



And with that, I hand over to you, Torbjorn.



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Great. Thank you very much. So this is our 3-month report quarter 1 for this fiscal year. I will start with intro and some highlights of the quarter, and then Jessica will take over talking about the financial developments. I'll talk a little about the way forward and that will end up with a Q&A session. And again, you can chat questions or you can email questions during the presentation.



So the value Sectra creates for customers is in 3