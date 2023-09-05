Q1 2024 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Helena Pettersson - Sectra AB(publ)-Chief IR&Press Relations Officer



Welcome to Sectra's 3-month report presentation with CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander; and CFO, Jessica Holmquist. My name is Helena Pettersson, Investor Relations Officer, and I will be the moderator of the Q&A session later. The chat function is open from start, and you are most welcome to start writing questions during management presentation.



And with that, I hand over to you, TorbjÃ¶rn.



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



All right. So welcome here to our 3-month report, our first quarter, for this fiscal year. We will start with interim highlights for the quarter by me, and then Jessica will come in and speak about financial developments. I'll speak a little about our way forward, and then we'll end up with a Q&A session with both call in and -- we have the chat functions or you can write the e-mails too.



So our main