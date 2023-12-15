Q2 2024 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Helena Pettersson Sectra AB-Chief Investor Relations Officer



Welcome to Sectra's financial report presentation for the six month report with the CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander and CFO, Jessica Holmquist. My name is Helena Pettersson, Investor Relations Officer, and I will moderate the Q&A session that will be held after the presentations. (Event Instructions). And with that, I hand over to you, TorbjÃ¶rn.



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander Sectra AB-CEO&President



All right. So most welcome to our six months. We will begin with interim highlights given by me, then Jessica will come in and talk about financial development. I'll talk a little about our way forward and then we have our Q&A session. So we will accumulate the chat function questions and e-mails to -- that session at the very end.



Our business operation at Sectra is medical imaging IT, which is handling images in hospitals or in health care systems, I would say. And we began with only doing radiology only. We are increasingly do other images as well. We