May 08, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Tim McGowen - SharecafÃ©Pty Ltd.-Media



And as an essential service over the last couple of months. So good luck to you and your platform. Next up, we have Triangle Energy. ASX Code TEG. It's got a market cap of around $10 million. We have with us the Managing Director, Rob Towner. Triangle is an experienced oil producer and explorer with operations located in the Perth Basin. Over to you, thanks, Rob.



Rob Towner - Triangle Energy(Global)Limited-Managing Director



Thanks for that. Welcome, everyone, and thank you, Tim. That was very interesting. I suppose I should start by saying we're moving from barrels of wine to barrels of oil, perhaps. So Triangle Energy, we're based in Perth, Western Australia, obviously. We have a production facility at Dongara, north of Perth.



On the covering slide there, you'll see the offshore platform. It's an unmanned platform. In the middle is our onshore processing facility we've named Arrowsmith, and the helicopter is part of our logistics