Q1 2021 Airthings ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Oyvind Birkenes - Airthings - CEO



Hello, and welcome to our first-quarter results of 2021. I'm Ovyind Birkenes, and today I have with me our CFO, Erik Lundby; and also, our Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Erlend Bolle, who will speak a bit more details about our new product, the View Plus.



First, I just want to make sure we are all on the same page on what is the purpose of Airthings. It's really to empower the world to breathe better. And what we do is good for people, good for planet, and good for business. We are growing fast. We have a CAGR growth of 64% from 2015 to 2021, and we see great outlooks over the coming years, and we have very high ambitions for this company. Our guiding range for 2021 remains with a midpoint of NOK330 million in revenues. This quarter, we have added some countries in Asia, so we see a little bit more colors on this world map. And also, if you look at the revenue split between Europe and US or North America, it's more a bit more balanced with 62% of the Americas and 38% of Europe and rest of the world.



At Airthings, we are working in the consumer