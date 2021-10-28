Q3 2021 Airthings ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO



Hello, and welcome to Airthings third-quarter presentation. I'm Ãyvind, and with me today, I have our CFO, Magnus. Please send your questions in the chat for those that are not here in person. There's about a 22-second delay from you send your questions until we get it in our system here.



We have an exciting update today. But we'll keep it a bit brief, as we are having a capital markets update later today. I'll come back with some details about that.



So always important for us to tell this every time. We are still super focused on our overall purpose at Airthings to empower the world to breathe better. And this is something, every day, when we go to the office we are focusing on. It's so easy for us to diverge in all kinds of directions, but we are really keeping our focus to be the world experts in what we do.



We are continuing very strong growth. And since 2015, we have had a 63% CAGR growth if you assume midpoint of over -- fourth-quarter results of NOK322 million revenue.



We have narrowed our guidance window