Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO
Hello, and welcome to Airthings' fourth quarter presentation of 2021. I'm Ãyvind, the CEO. And with me today, I also have our CFO, Magnus. Please send your questions in the chat. There's about 20-seconds delay. But if you also have the chance to run down here to Felix, it's also open here and some nice coffee is being brewed. So please, you're welcome also to join in person.
So I just want to remind everyone about the purpose of Airthings to empower the world to breathe better. And this is very important for our team, and we are very focused on this purpose. And Airthings should be good for people, good for the planet, and good for business. The air we breathe has much bigger impact on our health and well-being than we think, and more and more people are starting to see this. And we certainly see these activity levels are increasing rapidly for Airthings on many, many fronts. So we are continuing to grow the company strongly despite huge challenges with supply. We added almost NOK100 million of revenues in 2020 and ended the year of NOK311
Q4 2021 Airthings ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...