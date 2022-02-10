Q4 2021 Airthings ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO



Hello, and welcome to Airthings' fourth quarter presentation of 2021. I'm Ãyvind, the CEO. And with me today, I also have our CFO, Magnus. Please send your questions in the chat. There's about 20-seconds delay. But if you also have the chance to run down here to Felix, it's also open here and some nice coffee is being brewed. So please, you're welcome also to join in person.



So I just want to remind everyone about the purpose of Airthings to empower the world to breathe better. And this is very important for our team, and we are very focused on this purpose. And Airthings should be good for people, good for the planet, and good for business. The air we breathe has much bigger impact on our health and well-being than we think, and more and more people are starting to see this. And we certainly see these activity levels are increasing rapidly for Airthings on many, many fronts. So we are continuing to grow the company strongly despite huge challenges with supply. We added almost NOK100 million of revenues in 2020 and ended the year of NOK311