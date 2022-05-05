Q1 2022 Airthings ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 05, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Ãyvind Birkenes

Airthings ASA - CEO

* Jeremy Gerst

Airthings ASA - CFO



Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO



Hello, and welcome to the first-quarter presentation of Airthings in 2022. I'm Ãyvind, the CEO. And with me today, I have our new CFO, Jeremy Gerst. Jeremy?



Jeremy Gerst - Airthings ASA - CFO



Yes. Hi. Jeremy. I just joined Airthings in the beginning of April.



Before coming to Airthings, I worked for reMarkable for about five years as their CFO. And prior to that, I have experience from BCG and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco within the economic research and monetary policy division. Very excited to be joining the Airthings team.



Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO



Thank you. We're going to hear more from Jeremy during the financial update. And please send the