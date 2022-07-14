Q2 2022 Airthings ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 14, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Ãyvind Birkenes

Airthings ASA - CEO

* Jeremy Gerst

Airthings ASA - CFO



Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO



(Conference Instructions) First, I just want to remind everybody about the purpose of Airthings, which is to empower the world to breathe better. We are very focused on our purpose, and Airthings should be good for people, good for planet, and good for business.



And the air we breathe has much bigger impact on our health and well-being than what most people think. So we have been growing rapidly over many years. Our plan is to continue this growth path even though there are some short-term challenges.



If you look at our split now between Americas and Europe and rest of the world, it's about the same, it's 65% of our business coming from North America. We have some new partners that we'll talk about a bit more later in the presentations. And also we see rapidly