Q1 2023 Airthings ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO
Hello, and welcome to the first-quarter presentation of Airthings. I'm Ãyvind, the CEO. And we also have our CFO, Jeremy, with us today. Please send in your questions in the chat, and there's about twenty seconds delay, so we can get all those questions in.
So the purpose of Airthings is to empower the world to breathe better, and air has a much bigger impact on energy consumption on our health and well-being and [when we think]. So this is our focus. At Airthings, we have been growing fast over many years. 2022 was a more challenging year with limited growth and some macroeconomic headwinds. We are aggressively selling down inventories, and we are converting it to cash.
Some of the growth challenges also remains now in the first half of 2023. However, we see a
