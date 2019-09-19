Half Year 2020 Saga PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 19, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Lance H. L. Batchelor - Saga plc - Group CEO & Director



My iPad says it's 09:00. Does everyone agree? Let's get started. Morning, everyone, and welcome. Thank you very, very much for joining us. As you probably know by now after 6 years of me standing up, I'm Lance Batchelor, the Group CEO of Saga. I'm joined today by our CFO, James Quin; and also by the CEOs of our Travel and Insurance Broking divisions, Robin Shaw and Gary Duggan; our Chairman, Patrick O'Sullivan, and a number of nonexecs from our Board are also with us this morning, so welcome to you.



Now given that we're mainly going to spend this results presentation reporting on the progress against the strategic reset that we did back in April, kind of makes sense for us to follow a similar format to the one that we used then. So I will give a quick introduction, then I'm going to hand you over to James, who'll talk you through the numbers in more detail. Gary and then Robin will give you an update on their respective businesses. I will then update you on membership and the brand, and I'll conclude and open the floor to questions. I'll