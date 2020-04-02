Full Year 2020 Saga PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining the call, everyone. Our intention is to highlight the progress made by Saga across 3 time frames in what is a slightly more complex update than a normal trading update. I'm mindful of the FCA guidelines, which have delayed our publication of our annual reporting account until April 9. We'll cover the highlights from the last 12 months up to the financial year-end of 31st of January, 2020, where the business has shown strong progress of turnaround plans set out last April.



We'll also talk through the fast start we've made into 2020 with further actions on cost and debt completed before the end of February. And then as I'm sure everyone will want to know the detail, we'll give a comprehensive update on our response to the COVID-19 situation.



Saga has made strong progress as we have worked to improve our financial position, lowered short-term debt and operating expenses and improved cash flow. This has been achieved while maintaining the highest levels of customer service at all times, even