Saga PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Patrick Henry Pierce O'Sullivan - Saga plc - Independent Non Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And as I've just been introduced, I'm the Chairman of your company, Saga plc. Can I extend a warm welcome and thank you for attending this rather unusual Annual General Meeting of Saga today and particularly to all of you who are shareholders participating online through our virtual meeting platform. As the Chinese proverb goes, may you live in interesting times, and we certainly are. As I explained in the letter, which accompanies the notice of meeting, in light of the government's current prohibition on nonessential travel and public gatherings, we put in place measures to allow shareholders to listen to the AGM proceedings remotely rather than attend in person. This decision wasn't taken lightly.