Half Year 2021 Saga PLC Earnings Call (Pre-Recorded) Transcript

Sep 10, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Saga Interim Results Presentation, which includes an update on our latest strategic plans and the details of the proposed capital raise.



Overall, we are pleased with progress in the first half of the financial year 2021 and have been consistently delivering against the plans outlined to shareholders.



We will demonstrate progress and growth in insurance, and we have limited the downside impacts from the pandemic on crews, while resetting our Tour Operations business to a higher quality and more efficient model.



Consistent with the actions completed in the first half of noncore disposals, agreeing a reset to our banking covenants and securing cost efficiencies, the proactive placing and open offer underpinned by Roger De Haan is another example of this planned approach to improving the financial strength of the company.



I plan to give you an overview of the first half and headline of the business unit performances before handing over to some of the executive team to take you