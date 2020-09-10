Half Year 2021 Saga PLC Earnings Call (Q&A Session) Transcript

Sep 10, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Q&A. Hopefully, you have had time this morning to digest the information that we have put out to the market. 2 RNSs, 1 on the interim results, and 1 on the capital raise.



Hopefully, you'll also have time -- or has had time to go through our video summary presentation and digest that, too. I know that we've also had extensive conversations with many of you over the last few days, so I'll keep my opening comments brief and then maximize the time to any follow-up Q&A with the team that are here with me today.



So around the table here today, we have Cheryl Agius, the Chief Exec of our Insurance business; Stuart Beamish, our Chief Customer Officer; James Quin, our CFO; and Mark Watkins, our IR Director. So we're all happy to take your questions.



In summary, it's been a good first half for Saga. As I said on the video, it has been busy, productive and successful. We've seen the early green shoots of recovery in Insurance with