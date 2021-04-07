Preliminary Q4 2021 Saga PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 07, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Euan Angus Sutherland

Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director

* James Barrington Quin

Saga plc - Group CFO & Executive Director



Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020-'21 financial year presentation for Saga plc for the year ended 31st of January 2021. I'm Euan Sutherland, Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined by James Quin, our Group CFO. And together, we will present the highlights of the last year as well as to give you an update on the progress on our strategy we launched in September last year.



At Saga, we were determined to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic than we went in. And today, as we update, we are pleased to report that in many ways, Saga is in a better place than it was 12 months ago. Having taken swift and decisive action across the business and delivering