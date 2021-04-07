Preliminary Q4 2021 Saga PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 07, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Saga Plc Analyst and Investor Q&A for the Year Ended 31st of January 2021. And my name is Bethany, and I'll be coordinating your call for you today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the call over to your host, Euan Sutherland, Group Chief Executive Officer at Saga to begin. Euan, over to you.



Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. I hope you've had an opportunity to look through our update first thing this morning. I'm joined here today by James Quin, our group CFO, and I'll make a few opening comments before opening up to the main body of the meeting, which is Q&A.



Saga has made significant progress in a year of unprecedented challenges, during which our key focus has been on serving our customers and keeping our colleagues safe. At the same time, we have continued to strengthen our financial position and have launched our new strategy. This strategy is underpinned by 5 pillars and designed to drive growth in