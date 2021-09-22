Half Year 2021 Saga PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director



Good morning. My name is Euan Sutherland, and I'm the group CEO for Saga. I'm delighted to be presenting the half year results for the 6 months ended 31st of July 2021. I hope you enjoyed that brief video, which showcases our travel progress in the first half.



I'm now going to spend a few minutes providing an overview of our results and achievements from the first 6 months. And I will then hand over to James Quin, our Group CFO, to cover the financial highlights. I'll then update in more detail on the progress we've made in the year-to-date before another short video celebrating some of the key highlights.



In the first half of the year, Saga has made progress in strengthening the business against the continued backdrop of the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The results are in line with the expectations set out at the beginning of the year, driven by a robust performance in a competitive insurance market, a successful return to cruise and a phased restart of tour operations.



Across