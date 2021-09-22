Half Year 2021 Saga PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Saga plc 2021 Interim Results Analyst and Investor Q&A. My name is Brinka, and I'll be the call's operator for today. There will be an opportunity for Q&A later in the call. (Operator Instructions) Now I would like to hand over to Euan Sutherland. Sir Euan, please go ahead.



Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking time to join me on today's Q&A call. I'm joined today by James Quin, our CFO. I'm sure you'll have seen our results statement and video this morning, but I'll do a quick run through of the first half highlights before handing over to questions.



It's been a period of continued progress and delivery against the priorities that we laid out 12 months ago as we position the business to emerge stronger from the COVID pandemic. We have made continued progress across the group and have further strengthened Saga in financial, operational and strategic terms. The results are in line with expectations,