Saga PLC Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jan 24, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director



So welcome, everybody. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us at our London hub here at King's Cross. This is a fitting setting for our Capital Markets event today as is the heart of our innovation and growth agenda for Saga. Many of you will have seen that we released a trading update this morning. We've demonstrated that we are on track to achieve our full year expectations. And building on that, this