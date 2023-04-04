Preliminary Q4 2022 Saga PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our results presentation for the financial year ending 31st of January 2023. I'm Euan Sutherland, Chief Executive. And with me today is James Quin, CFO. In the next 30 minutes or so, we'll take you through our key headlines, the financial results and then an update on progress on our strategy.



First, an overview of that performance last year in which the group returned to profitability and saw significant revenue growth of 54% year-on-year. There was positive progress across the group in all major business units, leading with Cruise, which drove a step change in both load factors and per diems after a very strong half 2 performance. Travel has successfully reset all of our product lines, combining touring into one team between Saga and Titan, establishing an improved hotel stays offering and creating a new tailor-made business unit. Insurance broking achieved a good result in line with last year despite adverse market conditions seen by all other general