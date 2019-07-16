Q2 2019 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Louise Tjeder - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Bonava's Half Year Report Presentation 2019. Speaking is Louise Tjeder, Head of IR. And with me, I have Joachim Hallengren, CEO; and Ann-Sofi Danielsson, CFO.



Joachim will begin the presentation and take you through some of the highlights in the report, followed by Ann-Sofi, who will take you through the financials in a little bit more detail. After the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session where you will have the chance to ask your questions to both Joachim and Ann-Sofi. And please note that you can also write your questions via the web.



So with this short welcome and introduction, I will hand over the word to you, Joachim, please.



Joachim Hallengren - Bonava AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, all. I would like to guide you through the second quarter of 2019 for us here at Bonava.



Talking about the second quarter, it has the same features as