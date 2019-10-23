Q3 2019 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Louise Tjeder - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and very welcome to Bonava's Q3 report presentation 2019. My name is Louise Tjeder. I'm Head of Investor Relations. This morning, you will listen to the CEO of Bonava, Joachim Hallengren; and CFO, Ann-Sofi Danielsson. Joachim will begin the presentation, take you through the highlights from the report, followed by Ann-Sofi, who will take you through the development for the group and the segments, both financial and operational. After some concluding remarks from Joachim, we will open up for a Q&A session. So with this, I hand over the word to Joachim. Welcome up on stage.



Joachim Hallengren - Bonava AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you very much, and good morning, all, Q3 report for Bonava. So looking at the highlights, we had a net sales on approximately the same level as to last year. However, I would like to point out that the benchmark with Q3 2018 is really, really tough when it comes to result. We were