Jan 23, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Louise Tjeder - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bonava's Year-End Report Presentation 2019. Speaking is Louise Tjeder, Head of IR and beside me and presenting also today is Joachim Hallengren, CEO; and Ann-Sofi Danielsson, CFO. Both who will present operational and financial highlights from the report.
After the presentation, we will, as usual, open up for a Q&A session, where you'll have the chance to ask your questions either via the operator on the phone or type your questions on the web.
So with this, let's begin. Please, Joachim.
Joachim Hallengren - Bonava AB(publ)-CEO&President
Good morning all, and welcome to Bonava's Year-End Presentation. Well, let me start by saying that 2019 has been a challenging year, not just the fourth quarter and especially in relation to the Nordics segment and Finland.
We have already taken a lot of measures to improve both cost control and governance, let me be back to
Q4 2019 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 23, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...