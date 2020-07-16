Q2 2020 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Louise Tjeder - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Bonava's Half Year Report 2020 presentation. Speaking is Louise Tjeder, Head of IR. And with me, I have Joachim Hallengren, CEO; and Ann-Sofi Danielsson, CFO.



Joachim will begin the presentation and take you through some highlights from the report; followed by Ann-Sofi, who will take you through the financials in more depth. After some concluding remarks from Joachim, we will open up for a Q&A session.



So with this, I hand over the word to you, Joachim.



Joachim Hallengren - Bonava AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you very much, and welcome to Bonava's quarter 2 report 2020. Let's start with the second quarter, which, as all of you know, has been a very challenging environment to work in. But nevertheless, we succeeded to increase the number of stores in our main markets, both Germany and Sweden. And as you know, Bonava has a business model where we focus on -- both on