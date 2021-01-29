Q4 2020 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Joachim Hallengren -



Good morning all, and welcome to Bonava's Fourth Quarter Report for 2020. Joachim Hallengren speaking; and with me today, I have Lars GranlÃ¶f, our CFO; and later, you will also meet Carolina Stromlid, our Head of Investor Relations, who will moderate the Q&A session.



Starting with the highlights of the fourth quarter report. We have a high demand on all our markets despite the pandemic. We also see a very interesting trend in an increased focus on homes and neighborhoods. And of course, the pandemic changed the game for working. We work, to a larger extent, remotely. And suddenly, you need to take care of new functionality in the home that you wasn't used to before. I think that we also see a spillover in do-it-yourself business in furniture, kitchen furniture and so on. So it's a really clear trend. What that means, we don't really know yet, but it is certainly supporting Bonava's business.



The macro conditions are still very favorable and stable. We have more disposable income. We see an increasing growing population. We do have a migration to larger metropolitan