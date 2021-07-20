Q2 2021 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Carolina Stromlid - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good morning and a warm welcome to Bonava's presentation of the second quarter 2021. Speaking is Carolina Stromlid, Head of Investor Relations. And with me today, I have our CEO, Peter Wallin; and CFO, Lars GranlÃ¶f.



We will follow the usual procedure and start with the presentation of the highlights and financial results followed by a Q&A session where you're able to ask questions if you participate in the telephone conference. I would also like to mention that the presentation is recorded and an on-demand version will be available on our website.



With this, I hand over the word to Peter Wallin.



Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and very welcome to our conference here. And I would like to start with giving you a view of the market conditions.



The very good fundamentals and strong market is continuing. So we are seeing a very high demand and possibility to