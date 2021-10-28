Q3 2021 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Carolina Stromlid - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR



Hi, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Bonava's Q3 results. My name is Carolina Stromlid, and I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Bonava. With me today, I have our CEO, Peter Wallin; and our CFO, Lars GranlÃ¶f. And as always, they will take you through the highlights of the quarter, and they will also comment on the outcome of the strategic review and the revised targets that was announced this morning. As per the presentation, we will do a Q&A, and we will do the Q&A over phone only. So thank you for taking the time. And please, Peter, the stage is yours.



Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Carolina, and welcome, everyone. Normally, we say good morning, but now when all the reports is coming, we are a little bit later in the day. But we are very much energized to talk about our report and the outcome of the strategic review. If we then start with setting the stage for the