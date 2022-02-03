Feb 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Anna Falck Fyhrlund - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bonava's Q4 report for 2021. My name is Anna Falck Fyhrlund, and I am the new Head of Investor Relations here at Bonava. And with me here today, I have our CEO, Peter Wallin; and our CFO, Lars GranlÃ¶f, and they will take you through the highlights of this report. And we will end this session by a Q&A, and you will today be able to ask questions over the phone, and you will also be able to post them online. So with that short introduction, I leave the word over to you, Peter.
Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much, Anna. Thank you. And good morning, everyone. Happy to stand here and present my first report for the full year.
So continuing and starting then with the market conditions. We are still seeing a high demand and a strong interest in our markets. So we have stable and favorable market conditions. We can also see that the price level is stable
Q4 2021 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...