Apr 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Anna Falck Fyhrlund - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR
My name is Anna Fyhrlund, and I am the Head of Investor Relations here at Bonava. And with me here today, I have our CEO, Peter Wallin; and our CFO, Lars GranlÃ¶f. They will take you through the highlights of this report, and then we will end with a Q&A session at the end, and you will be able to answer -- ask your questions online and also post them. So with that short introduction, I leave the word over to you, Peter.
Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much, Anna, and good morning, everyone. So very happy to have you here with us here reporting then the first quarter of 2022, the first quarter in our business plan period. So let me start with just describing what we have seen in the first quarter.
From a market perspective, the prices was stable and the market was robust. And we saw good interest and demand from both private consumers as well as investors. Now things changes as we go in
Q1 2022 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
