Q2 2022 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Anna Falck Fyhrlund

Bonava AB (publ) - Head of IR

* Lars GranlÃ¶f

Bonava AB (publ) - CFO

* Peter Wallin

Bonava AB (publ) - President & CEO



Anna Falck Fyhrlund - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q2 Report for Bonava. My name is Anna Fyhrlund, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Bonava. And with me today, I have our CEO, Peter Wallin; and our CFO, Lars GranlÃ¶f. They will take you through the highlights of this report, and we will end with a Q&A session. And today, you will only be able to ask questions online, so you need to write your questions, so you can start doing it now or throughout the presentation.



And with that short introduction, I leave the word over to you, Peter.



Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&