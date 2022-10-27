Q3 2022 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Anna Falck Fyhrlund - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bonava's presentation for the third quarter 2022. My name is Anna Falck Fyhrlund, and I am the Head of Investor here at Bonava. And with me here today, I have our CEO, Peter Wallin; and our CFO, Lars GranlÃ¶f. But before they will start the presentation, I would like to take the opportunity to remind you of our Capital Markets Day in Berlin on the 10th of November. So if you haven't registered yet, please do.



And with that short, I would leave the word over to Peter to start the presentation.



Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Anna, and good morning to you all. So let's start with what's happening around us on the market. We are seeing a gradual slowdown of the sales in our markets. And I would say that the most serious effect is on the Swedish market where sales have dropped significantly. Whereas, on the other markets, and the German markets being