Q4 2022 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Susanna Winkiel -



Good morning, and welcome, everyone. This is the presentation of Bonava's Full Year Report for 2022. The presentation will be held by Peter Wallin, our CEO; and Lars GranlÃ¶f, our CFO.



My name is Susanna Winkiel, I am acting Head of Investor Relations.



Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Susanna. Good morning, everyone. And since this is the first time I see you digitally, I say also happen New Year. We are presenting now the 12-month report of Bonava, and I would like to start with the market highlights.



2022 started off with very strong markets, and it was a considerable slowdown in the third quarter as we reported about. Now when we close the fourth quarter, we can see that the market has not changed that dramatically compared to the situation in the third quarter.