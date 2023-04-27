Q1 2023 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Hello, and good morning. I am Susanna Winkiel, and you are welcome to the presentation of Bonava's Report for the First Quarter of 2023. With me here today, I have our President and CEO, Peter Wallin; and our CFO, Lars Granlof.



Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Susanna, and good morning to you all from a sunny and chilly Stockholm. So, let's go with the first quarter then. Taking a few market highlights first. We have, as expected, a low business activity of sold and started units in the first quarter. And even though the activity from a business volume point of view is low, the activity level in the offices and on the sites are very high. So, we are seeing still challenging market conditions of course, but we are seeing actually an improving activity in some of the regions in our portfolio. On the cost side, we, as we