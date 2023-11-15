Q3 2023 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Susanna Winkiel - Bonava AB(publ)-IR



Good morning, everybody. I'm Susanna Winkiel, welcoming you to the presentation of Bonava's third-quarter report for 2023. The presentation will be given by Peter Wallin, our President and CEO, and Lars GranlÃ¶f, our Chief Financial Officer.



And now with no further ado, Peter, please start.



Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Susanna, and welcome to this broadcast, where we will try to talk you through the report we released earlier this morning. Starting as we always do with an outside view, what's happening on the sales part.



We are increasing the sold units on a quarter over quarter. So we are increasing compared to the second quarter of this year. And this means that we are gradually reducing and closing the gap compared to last year. Last year started off very strongly in the first half, and then it started to abate into the second half.



So