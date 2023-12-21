Dec 21, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Dec 21, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Susanna Winkiel

Bonava AB (publ) - Acting Head of Investor Relations

* Peter Wallin

Bonava AB (publ) - President, Chief Executive Officer

* Lars Granlof

Bonava AB (publ) - Chief Financial Officer



Susanna Winkiel - Bonava AB(publ)-Acting Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining in on this webcast. As we've mentioned in our recent quarterly reports, housing market have been challenging. And for some time now, cash flow and a sound and stable balance sheet have been in focus for us.



As the next step to increase financial stability, we have presented a new financing package comprising both extended loans and new equity. With me here today, I have our President and CEO, Peter Wallin; and our Chief Financial Officer, Lars Granlof. They will walk you through the details of our announcement. Afterwards, we'll be happy to