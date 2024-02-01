Feb 01, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Anna Falck Fyhrlund - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bonava's year-end report for 2023. I'm back, and my name is Anna Falck Fyhrlund, and I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Bonava. It has been a busy quarter, and here with me to take you through the highlights, I have our CEO, Peter Wallin, and an extra welcome to our new interim CFO, Lars Ingman. They will go through the report and after that, we will open up for questions. And you can already now start to type in your question if you wish to ask them online, and you will also be able to ask them through the phone.
And with that short introduction, I leave the word over to you, Peter.
Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much, Anna, and great to have you back. And also great to be here, together with the Lars, so almost three weeks now as a CFO in Bonava. We are very happy to guide you through the main points in the report.
And just starting
Q4 2023 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 01, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...