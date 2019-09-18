Scatec Solar ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 18, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec Solar ASA - CEO



Good morning. It's 9:00 Wednesday morning. I have to say, I'm extremely happy to see so many people here on an early Wednesday morning to attend our Capital Markets update. It's about 15 months since the last time, and the world is moving extremely fast and we are following suit. I think we have an interesting program today. I start out talking about our platform and how we intend to expand that into something that is projecting itself as a growth into the future. Then Terje Pilskog will dive more into the markets, let you know where we see the opportunities, where the growth opportunities are so that you really get some meat on the bone on what's sort of behind our revised growth target.



And then we have something extremely interesting. I think something we called Release or Release that if I -- well, I may put too many words into my mouth now, but I mean it could revolutionize a part of the market, particularly in the emerging world.



And then Mikkel will provide you with an insight into the numbers, how we'll finance the future, where we are